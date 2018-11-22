Societe Generale SA (GLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.85 ($50.99).

Several analysts have commented on GLE shares. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.10 ($53.60) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Societe Generale stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Thursday, hitting €45.19 ($52.55). The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

