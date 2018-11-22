Societe Generale (SCGLY) PT Set at $44.00 by Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a $44.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 498.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Societe Generale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

