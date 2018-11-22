Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Share Price

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of 1.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell's ranking:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,423 ($31.66) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,980 ($38.94) to GBX 3,130 ($40.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,984.69 ($39.00).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

