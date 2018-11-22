Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Share Price

Media stories about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a daily sentiment score of 1.51 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RY stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 21.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Howard Weil upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

