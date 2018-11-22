Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Waste Management (WM) Share Price

News articles about Waste Management (NYSE:WM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Waste Management earned a coverage optimism score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Waste Management’s ranking:

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Waste Management stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-waste-management-wm-share-price.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.