Source Energy Services (SHLE) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

SHLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Source Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Source Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

Shares of Source Energy Services stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,855. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, Director Alan Stewart Hanlon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,140.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

