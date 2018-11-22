Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Bradesco Corretora’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Santander lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,870,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

