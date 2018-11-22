Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of SMBC opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $298.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 109.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

