Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SBSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Timothy F. Alexander sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $566,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,134 shares of company stock worth $66,617. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.