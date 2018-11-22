SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,175,000 after buying an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,107,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 309,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.94 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

