SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,542,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $93.17 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $98.11.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

