SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Stake Lessened by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 79,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/spdr-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-cwi-stake-lessened-by-abbrea-capital-llc.html.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.