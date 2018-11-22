Spectre.ai Dividend Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,136.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00004405 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $35,136.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00133081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00196620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.09590568 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.