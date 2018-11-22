Spectrum Brands (SPB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $103.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

SPB opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,265,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 778.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 401,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

