SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Hits $3.28 Million

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $24,722.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.02433974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00561483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00018333 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00018441 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006924 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,543,496,682 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.