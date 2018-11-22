SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael Acquires 10,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $45.54. 1,281,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,700. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 777,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 503,199 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5,516.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,977 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3,849.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 212,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,615,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

