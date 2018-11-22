SS&C Technologies (SSNC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $992.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,714 shares of company stock worth $1,672,420. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,088,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,050,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,495,000 after acquiring an additional 928,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after acquiring an additional 864,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

