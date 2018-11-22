Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,552 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

