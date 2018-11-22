Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 417 ($5.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.38) price objective (up previously from GBX 469 ($6.13)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 433 ($5.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 419.38 ($5.48).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 259.85 ($3.40) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

In related news, insider John Devine purchased 15,713 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,967.34 ($65,291.18). Insiders bought 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,972 in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.