State Street (STT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.47

Media stories about State Street (NYSE:STT) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. State Street earned a daily sentiment score of 2.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE STT opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. State Street has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

