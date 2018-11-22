Stephen Ritter Sells 9,078 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $85,423.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,944.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Stephen Ritter sold 3,120 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $29,328.00.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.26. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities set a $18.00 price target on Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mitek Systems by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/stephen-ritter-sells-9078-shares-of-mitek-systems-inc-mitk-stock.html.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.