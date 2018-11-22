Stephens Begins Coverage on Lennox International (LII)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $213.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $177.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.45, for a total transaction of $408,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,545.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $302,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,773 shares of company stock worth $4,939,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

