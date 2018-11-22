Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 101 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Seth S. Meltzer acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $68,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $474.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

