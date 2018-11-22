Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Stake Lessened by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 616.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 55.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.33 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $41.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $143,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $398,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $557,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Stake Lessened by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/steven-madden-ltd-shoo-stake-lessened-by-thomson-horstmann-bryant-inc.html.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.