Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $44,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $7,758,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE STC opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/stewart-information-services-corp-stc-position-boosted-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.