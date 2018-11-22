Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Polaris Industries Put Options (PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 523% compared to the average daily volume of 142 put options.
PII opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Polaris Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Polaris Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $2,182,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.23.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.
