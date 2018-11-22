Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,840 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the typical volume of 763 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on JEC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

