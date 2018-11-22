Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Alcoa stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

