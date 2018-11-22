Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 144.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 16.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 109,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 296,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.19. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

