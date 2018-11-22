StoneCo (STNE) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $22.34 on Monday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

