Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Given a €71.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €71.50 ($83.14) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.41 ($77.22).

Shares of SAX opened at €47.62 ($55.37) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 1-year high of €66.40 ($77.21).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

