Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 12.2% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

