Suffolk Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 158.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,975 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Senseonics worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank acquired a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 145.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

