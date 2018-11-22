Suffolk Capital Management LLC Has $772,000 Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 818,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 620,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 315,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $44.88 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $768.62 million, a P/E ratio of 154.76 and a beta of 1.68.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $82.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Simon Raab sold 15,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,595.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Hall sold 18,064 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $1,229,074.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,466 shares of company stock worth $2,732,008. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

