Suffolk Capital Management LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Neogen Co. (NEOG)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,697,000 after acquiring an additional 326,485 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,037,000 after acquiring an additional 175,313 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Neogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 779,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James L. Herbert sold 24,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,144,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,941,397.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,394.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,135 shares of company stock worth $4,688,645 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

