Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 34,538 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Iron Mountain worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,787,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,596,000 after buying an additional 319,006 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,004.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 204,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 185,960 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 139,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 126,452 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

