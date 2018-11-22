Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $39,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 362.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-grows-stake-in-advance-auto-parts-inc-aap.html.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.