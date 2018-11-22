Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.74 Million Holdings in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Symantec worth $41,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Symantec by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 2,196.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 2,587,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,160,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth $39,842,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,536,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,688,000 after buying an additional 1,578,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Symantec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

