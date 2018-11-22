Summit State Bank (SSBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.91

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 3357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The firm has a market cap of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Summit State Bank worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

