Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-38.html.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.