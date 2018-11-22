Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.
NYSE SLF opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.
