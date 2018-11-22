Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys 140,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Corp (ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 140,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,400.00.

Sun Valley Gold Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 309,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,860.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 162,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,750.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 52,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 115,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$74,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 56,200 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$35,406.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 98,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$59,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 38,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$23,180.00.

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. Orezone Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.02.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORE. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orezone Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/sun-valley-gold-llc-buys-140000-shares-of-orezone-gold-corp-ore-stock.html.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.