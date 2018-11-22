SunTrust Banks Trims Energizer (ENR) Target Price to $60.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.30.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $46.99 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The company had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $199,222.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,369.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $58,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,941 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $69,256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after acquiring an additional 470,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 415,203 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,538,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.