SuperCom (SPCB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

SuperCom stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 170,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.30. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that SuperCom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.