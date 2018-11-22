Superior Energy Services (SPN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of SPN opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $135,348.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 2,659.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 430,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 414,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 63.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 24.1% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 528,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1,319.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 326,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 303,313 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

