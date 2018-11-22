Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Holdings Reduced by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 112,989 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of SUPN opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.92. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

