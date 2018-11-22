Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 305,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

