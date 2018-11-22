Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,100 Evergy (EVRG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Evergy comprises about 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 181,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 209,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $58.65 on Thursday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 4,815 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $285,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $1,029,226.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

