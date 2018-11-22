Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,936 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 0.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 824,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,523,000 after buying an additional 238,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Argus cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cowen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.72.

NYSE:PH opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

