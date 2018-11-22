Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 3.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 139.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $148.22 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $4,963,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,470,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 13,578 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $2,035,613.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,089 shares of company stock valued at $29,650,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

