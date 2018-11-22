Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $261,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

